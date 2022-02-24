LPL Financial LLC Buys 62,314 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $758,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $73.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56.

