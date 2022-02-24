LPL Financial LLC Has $16.82 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

