LPL Financial LLC Has $16.99 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $353.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.79 and a 200-day moving average of $335.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $229.14 and a twelve month high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

