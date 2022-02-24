LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.40% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $17,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,849,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,935,000 after acquiring an additional 389,393 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,175,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,834,000 after acquiring an additional 116,629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 90,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,010,000.

DIAL opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

