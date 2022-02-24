LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,481,000 after acquiring an additional 96,664 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 18.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 219,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 58.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $79.41 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

