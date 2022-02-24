LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 8.6%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 31,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 321,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.11.
LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.