LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 8.6%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 31,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 321,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LSB Industries by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LSB Industries by 7,212.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in LSB Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

