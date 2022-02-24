LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.28

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.
About LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSL Property Services (LSLPF)
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.