Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.83. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 136,328 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luby’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luby’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 4,836.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

