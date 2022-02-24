Luceco (LON:LUCE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $229.50

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 229.50 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 241 ($3.28), with a volume of 93073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.07) target price on shares of Luceco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £387.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45.

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby sold 2,950,000 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £8,850,000 ($12,035,903.71).

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

