Lunyr Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $108,099.17 and $14.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00034149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00109506 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.