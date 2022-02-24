Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Announces GBX 2.33 Dividend

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MACF traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 123 ($1.67). 298,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.11 million and a P/E ratio of 14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.40 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146 ($1.99).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

