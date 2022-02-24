MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $137,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $4,658,711. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $56.95 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

