MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.66

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 16960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $608.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 115.2% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $6,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

