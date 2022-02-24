MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.66

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 16960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $608.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.13.
MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
