Maecenas (ART) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $133,857.05 and $1.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ART is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

