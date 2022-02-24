MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $16.74

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $17.51. MAG Silver shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 28,989 shares changing hands.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.28 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

