Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MG shares. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$86.50 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

MG stock traded down C$4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,350. The stock has a market cap of C$27.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$90.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$102.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

