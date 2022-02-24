Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.77

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.77 and last traded at $71.72, with a volume of 24946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Magna International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Magna International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Magna International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

