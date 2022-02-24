Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 111.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Magnite stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Magnite has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,275,000 after acquiring an additional 739,754 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Magnite by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,659 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,083,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Magnite by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 525,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties.

