Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.30

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$117.30 and traded as high as C$130.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$129.85, with a volume of 53,577 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEQ shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$130.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$2.45. The company had revenue of C$42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.42 million. Analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.7200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

