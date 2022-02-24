MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $25.32 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

