MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Down 8%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 5,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 271,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 1.34.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 58.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth about $5,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

