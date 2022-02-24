Maker Price Tops $1,930.62 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,930.62 or 0.05007983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and $123.75 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00034694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00108170 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

