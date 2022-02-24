MakiSwap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $293,827.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $293,827.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.69 or 0.06886141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.71 or 0.99532912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

