Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.94

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 50722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

