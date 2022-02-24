Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 264.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.25% of Malibu Boats worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 37,883 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $19,458,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $2,654,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 27,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $67.50 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

