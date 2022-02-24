Man Group plc Acquires 24,437 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.