Man Group plc Acquires 29,457 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Brady worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $45.31 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Several research firms have commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

