Man Group plc Buys 1,441 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Man Group plc raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSA shares. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.14. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

