Man Group plc Buys New Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $178,261,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $325,845,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,538.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.62.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

