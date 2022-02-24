Man Group plc Buys Shares of 52,801 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 119.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SC. StockNews.com began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco acquired 14,184,414 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

