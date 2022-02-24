Man Group plc Cuts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in TopBuild by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after acquiring an additional 379,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 934.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,365,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,327,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

BLD opened at $195.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.