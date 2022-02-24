Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Man Group plc increased its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Canadian Solar worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,193 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.49.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

