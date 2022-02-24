Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of TransAlta worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 37.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

TransAlta stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

