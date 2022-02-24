Man Group plc Has $2.17 Million Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,282 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Vonage worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

VG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 685,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $14,182,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,587 shares of company stock valued at $47,631,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

