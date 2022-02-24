Man Group plc Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Man Group plc raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $206.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

