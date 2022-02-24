Man Group plc Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Display by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.31. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $132.88 and a 1-year high of $246.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.