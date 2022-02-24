Man Group plc Has $2.59 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Flex by 339.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Flex by 128.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Flex by 21.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

