Man Group plc Has $2.84 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its position in Philip Morris International by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after buying an additional 1,953,671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Philip Morris International by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,099,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,057,000 after buying an additional 875,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 841,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,628,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,582,000 after purchasing an additional 826,770 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $108.59 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

