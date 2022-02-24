Man Group plc Increases Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Man Group plc grew its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.24% of Cambium Networks worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $709.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

