Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,807 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

