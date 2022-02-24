Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,370 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 500.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $30.10.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

