Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 225.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $203.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

