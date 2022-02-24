Man Group plc Makes New Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Beauty Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 1,093.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIN. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

