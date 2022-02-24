Man Group plc Purchases 28,215 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Man Group plc boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 504.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.18.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

