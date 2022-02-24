Man Group plc Purchases 5,155 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.18% of Radware worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 80.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 18.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 91.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 49.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Radware by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 87,499 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.84. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Radware (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.