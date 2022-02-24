Man Group plc Purchases 70,305 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 184.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of International Game Technology worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGT opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of research firms have commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

