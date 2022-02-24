Man Group plc Purchases New Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 426,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of FinVolution Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FINV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 644,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 341.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 144,548 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.