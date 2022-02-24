Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 136,302 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

