Man Group plc Raises Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 66.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 121.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 71,092 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.37. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.