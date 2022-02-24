Man Group plc Reduces Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in UFP Industries by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

